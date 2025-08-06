King Charles talks about 'great challenges' world will continue to face

King Charles opened up about ‘great challenges’ the world will continue to face in the new statement to Karol Nawrocki, who was sworn in as Poland´s new President on Wednesday.

The King’s statement, shared by the British Embassy in Warsaw on its official X, formerly Twitter handle, reads, “My wife and I would like to extend our warmest congratulations to you on your election as the President of the Republic of Poland.”

King Charles further said, “During your years as President the world will continue to face great challenges. There is no more important time than the present to bolster global security, counter climate change through decisive action while strengthening energy security, and working to secure freedoms and rights for all. Poland will have an important part to play.”

He continued, “I look forward to our countries continuing to work in close cooperation on these and other areas throughout your time in office. I wish you every success in guiding your nation at this crucial time.”

According to AFP, nationalist historian Karol Nawrocki won the June 1 election with the support of the populist right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party, which governed Poland from 2015 to 2023.

Nawrocki campaigned under the slogan "Poland first, Poles first".