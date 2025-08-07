Prince William waiting for King to ‘throw' THIS Royal out

Prince William is seemingly not on good terms with his uncle, Prince Andrew.

A new book claims the Prince of Wales wants his uncle gone far into banishment once he makes King.

The book, 'Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the Yorks', notes how William does not include his uncle in the future plans.

A source notes: "He [William] also loathes Sarah, Andrew's ex-wife, and can't wait for the day when his father throws them both out. If Charles doesn't, I guarantee you the ﬁrst thing William does when he eventually becomes king is to get them evicted."

This comes after Andrew’s 2019 Newsnight interview where he discussed his associates to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

A royal source said at the time: "William has no time for his uncle. This Easter was about spending time with his own family, but he would far prefer a situation where he doesn't have to spend time with him."

Speaking further of Andrew, the source added: "The Duke seems to be in the habit of being a significant contributor of headaches for the family and many have run out of patience with him."