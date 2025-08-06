Princess Eugenie influenced Prince Harry's latest decision?

Princess Eugenie requested Prince Harry to issue statement over book controversy?

Princess Eugenie’s relationship with Prince Harry is under fresh scrutiny following his public denial of claims in Andrew Lownie’s controversial new book The Fall of the House of York.

The book, which explores the personal and public downfall of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, includes allegations of a physical altercation between Prince Harry and his uncle Andrew.

While Buckingham Palace and Prince Andrew have not responded, Harry issued a rare statement dismissing any such incident.

The move has sparked speculation that Princess Eugenie, Andrew’s younger daughter, may have influenced the Duke of Sussex’s decision to speak out.

Prince Harry with Princess Eugenie: File photo

Eugenie was the first family member to visit the Sussexes in California after their royal exit and has been photographed attending events such as the Super Bowl with Harry.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie at Super Bowl 2022

Their enduring bond has led some royal watchers to suggest she may have privately urged him to protect her father’s image amid mounting media scrutiny.

With her father already marred by scandal and stripped of royal duties, Eugenie may have seen the book’s depiction as a final blow to the York family’s public standing.

Her efforts, if true, could be seen as an attempt to limit further reputational damage.

Neither Eugenie nor Harry has commented on the matter, but the timing and nature of Harry’s response have only intensified questions about who may be pulling strings behind the scenes.