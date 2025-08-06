 
King Charles, Princess Anne leave England amid Andrew controversy

King Charles and Princess Anne were visiting Ireland and Scotland respectively

August 06, 2025

King Charles visited Scotland's main RAF base as part of royal duties, said a statement on Wednesday.

The statement about the king's visit to the base came as Princess Anne arrived in Ireland on an official tour.

The duo were carrying out royal duties as a new, controversial book about Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson made headlines, bringing fresh media scrutiny to the royal family. 

The royal family's statement on King Charles's visit said at the RAF Lossiemouth the king re-presented the squadron standard to Number 42 (Torpedo Bomber) Squadron.

According to the statement, RAF Lossiemouth is one of two quick reaction alert stations which protect the UK airspace.

During the Parade, The King addressed servicemen and women, as well as their families, saying: "It is their encouragement and understanding that enable you all to dedicate yourselves so fully to your duties. On behalf of the Nation, I can only offer all the families my heartfelt thanks for the sacrifices you make and the strength you provide."

The King also saw a flypast of two Typhoon bombers and a P-8A Poseidon aircraft.

Following the Parade, The King met families including those of servicemen and women based in Cyprus and Poland, where they are defending Nato’s eastern borders.

The statement read, "His Majesty was given a tour of the squadron buildings and the Poseidon hangar, which houses nine P-8A Poseidon maritime reconnaissance aircrafts equipped with weapons systems for anti-submarine warfare as well as surveillance and search and rescue missions."

"The King was also was given a tour of one multi-role maritime patrol aircraft and met the crew, who showed His Majesty the cutting-edge technology used to detect, identify and monitor targets, which will be rolled out to Norway, Canada and Germany later this year."

His Majesty later met representatives from community projects including support for families of deployed service personnel, and a community group which is planting Christmas trees in sand dunes at Lossiemouth Beach.


