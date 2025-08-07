Pamela Anderson gives nod of approval to Meghan Markle

Pamela Anderson is asking whether she thinks Meghan Markle is copying her.

The Baywatch star, who sat with Andy Cohen for an interview this week, admitted that she thinks the Duchess of Sussex is ‘doing her own thing.’

Cohen asked Anderson: "On a scale from one to 10, how much of a rip-off did you feel like With Love, Meghan was of your show, Pamela’s Cooking with Love?"

Anderson replied in surprise: “One – I didn’t”. Pressing her on the topic, Cohen again asked: “One? On a scale from one to 10, you did not see any similarities?”

Anderson then laughed: “No, I didn't really look, but I didn't invent cooking shows. She's just doing her thing."

This comes as Meghan introduced her new Napa Valley rose wine to mark her birthday.

The issue to subscribers read: "Today, our founder celebrates another year (Happy Birthday, Meghan!) and tomorrow, we're raising a glass to celebrate our newest release! We are thrilled to share that our 2024 Napa Valley Rosé is available tomorrow, Tuesday August 5 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET."

The buzzy message continued: "Harvested under the California sun, this dazzling vintage embodies everything we love – it's where timeless elegance meets the spirit of summer.