How Meghan Markle controlled peace of mind with birthday post

Meghan Markle knew things could go wrong for her with birthday post.

The Duchess of Sussex, who turned to her ‘As Ever’ Instagram to share a message on behalf of her team on birthday, knew she would face criticism over the move.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield tells Talk’s Kevin Sullivan: “She knows that there are going to be a lot of people in the comments section that are like, ‘What? Why are you wishing yourself a happy birthday? Get out of here.’”

The Duchess also sent a massive massive newsletter to her subscribers as she officially made her rose wine available.





The issue to subscribers read: "Today, our founder celebrates another year (Happy Birthday, Meghan!) and tomorrow, we're raising a glass to celebrate our newest release! We are thrilled to share that our 2024 Napa Valley Rosé is available tomorrow, Tuesday August 5 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET."

The buzzy message continued: "Harvested under the California sun, this dazzling vintage embodies everything we love – it's where timeless elegance meets the spirit of summer.

"We've worked thoughtfully to bring these exceptional bottles to you, and more of your other favorite As ever products are also being restocked shortly. There is so much to celebrate, and we're honored to share these special moments with you,” it noted.