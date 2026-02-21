Princess Anne pushed down in line of throne

Princess Anne is currently 18th in the line of succession to the British throne

The royal family's line of succession dynamics are always changeable due to the new additions and passings within the family.

The Firm's hardest-working royal, Princess Anne, is currently 18th to the British throne.

She was born third in line in 1950.

However, the male-preference primogeniture rules at the time meant Anne was pushed down by her younger brothers Andrew, Prince Edward and their children.

The line of succession is determined by descent, sex, legitimacy, and religion.

Have a glance at the current line of succession to the British throne.

(1) William, Prince of Wales (born 1982)

(2) Prince George of Wales (born 2013)

(3) Princess Charlotte of Wales (born 2015)



(4) Prince Louis of Wales (born 2018)

(5) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (born 1984)

(6) Prince Archie of Sussex (born 2019)

(7) Princess Lilibet of Sussex (born 2021)

(8) Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (born 1960)

(9) Princess Beatrice (born 1988)

(10) Sienna Mapelli Mozzi (born 2021)



(11) Athena Mapelli Mozzi (born 2025)

(12) Princess Eugenie (born 1990)

(13) August Brooksbank (born 2021)

(14) Ernest Brooksbank (born 2023)

(15) Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh (born 1964)

(16) James, Earl of Wessex (born 2007)

(17) Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor (born 2003)

(18) Anne, Princess Royal (born 1950)

(19) Peter Phillips (born 1977)

(20) Savannah Phillips (born 2010)

(21) Isla Phillips (born 2012)

(22) Zara Tindall (née Phillips; born 1981)





The Princess Royal is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and younger sister of the current monarch, King Charles.



Meanwhile, Andrew's removal from line of succession is being considered by UK government amid Epstein probe. The removel would require an Act of Parliament and approval from the 14 Commonwealth realms where King Charles III is head of state.