Prince William, Kate reach out Beatrice, Eugenie after Andrew arrest

Prince William and Princess Kate are playing an important role behind the scenes as the Andrew furore kicks up notch with the police digging deeper into the investigation.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had been exiled to Norfolk when he was arrested on Thursday, which also happened to be his 66th birthday. Meanwhile, Sarah Ferguson has made herself disappear as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are left to deal with the humiliating situation.

Amid this difficult time, the York princesses are grateful to the Princess and Princess of Wales as they extend support to them. According to royal correspondent Emily Andrews, Beatrice and Eugenie are “broken” by the shame of their father’s arrest.

Even though they have taken different positions in order to be present for their parents, there is no denying that they are both “aghast” by everything that has been exposed in the Epstein files. On the other hand, Princess Kate, who may not be as close to the York sisters, feels sorry for the situation that they have been put in.

“William and Catherine have been very supportive,” a source told Woman & Home magazine. They have been checking in to make sure they are alright. The future king and queen are “very concerned about everyone who has been affected by [Andrew’s] behaviour”.