Prince Harry takes wise step as Andrew police probe stirs royal trouble

Prince Harry, who has been receiving a lot of support and sympathy from the public, did not make any secret about his thoughts on disgraced uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The royal family was left shaken as Andrew was arrested by the police on Thursday under suspicion of ‘misconduct in public office’. Even though senior members of the royal family, especially King Charles, made his stance clear about the ongoing police investigation, there is no denying the tensions that currently grip the royals and the next steps to be taken.

This could have been a major opportunity for the Duke of Sussex to show how unfairly he had been treated, but it seems that he is taking a high road on the matter.

The King’s younger son “made his views about Andrew abundantly clear in his book three years ago, at a time when other parts of the institution remained silent”, a source told The Mirror.

They stated that Harry was “vilified and ostracised by the institution” for speaking his truth. The press and the British public also did not hold back on their opinion over Harry “airing the family’s dirty laundry” and “challenging the status quo”.

“I’m not surprised he isn't leaping up to start offering his two cents on this,” the source said.

Harry had written in his book Spare: “Despite being involved in an embarrassing scandal, accused of having sexually abused a young woman, nobody had suggested removing his security. People may have a lot of grievances towards us, but sexual offences weren't one of them.”