 
Geo News

Andrew faces succession axe amid Epstein probe: Announcement looms

King Charles III's younger brother is currently eighth in line to the throne

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 21, 2026

Andrew faces succession axe amid Epstein probe
Andrew faces succession axe amid Epstein probe

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, currently eighth in line to the throne, landed in serious trouble amid probe over his connections to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

The 66-year-old disgraced royal's removal from line of succession is being considered by UK government, according to a new report.

However, the bombshell move, which is expected this year, would require an Act of Parliament and approval from the 14 Commonwealth realms where King Charles III is head of state.

Andrew, who was arrested on February 19, 2026, on suspicion of misconduct in public office, has denied any wrongdoing. He is still under investigation even after being released 12 hours of questiong at a police station.

British officials say they're 'not ruling anything out' as police continue searching former prince's home following misconduct charges.

On Friday, police continued searching Andrew’s former home. The British government is also considering whether to formally remove him from the line of succession.

Despite being stripped of his princely title in October and now facing a police investigation, Andrew remains in line to the throne as the change would require new legislation.

"The government is considering any further steps that might be required, and we’re not ruling anything out," announced James Murray, the government’s chief secretary to the Treasury.

The last time a royal was removed from the line of succession was after the abdication of King Edward VIII in 1936. The law was changed to remove him and any descendants from the list.

Defence Minister Luke Pollard, speaking on BBC Radio 4's Any Questions show, said that the British government and Buckingham Palace have been working together to prevent Andrew from "potentially being a heartbeat away from the throne."

He added that he is hopeful this is an issue that "will enjoy cross party support" but "is something that only happens when the police investigation concludes."

Keir Starmer to hit Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor with final nail in coffin
Keir Starmer to hit Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor with final nail in coffin
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's bodyguards asked to spill what they know
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's bodyguards asked to spill what they know
Royal hospital visit cancelled as plans sidelined by ‘adverse' weather
Royal hospital visit cancelled as plans sidelined by ‘adverse' weather
Princess Anne looms large in Yorkshire with visit to historic Moon Mill
Princess Anne looms large in Yorkshire with visit to historic Moon Mill
Eugenie's secret ski escape amid police raid at Andrew's home
Eugenie's secret ski escape amid police raid at Andrew's home
Palace reveals King and Princess Anne in full honours mode
Palace reveals King and Princess Anne in full honours mode
Beatrice, Eugenie get heartbreaking call from Sarah Ferguson amid Andrew downfall
Beatrice, Eugenie get heartbreaking call from Sarah Ferguson amid Andrew downfall
Piers Morgan turns guns on Andrew with appeal to King Charles
Piers Morgan turns guns on Andrew with appeal to King Charles