Prince William to snub ‘safe policy' over uncle Prince Andrew

Prince William wants to eliminate uncle Prince Andrew in the future

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 07, 2025

Prince William has different plans for uncle Prince Andrew, when he makes King.

The Prince of Wales, who is next in line to the throne after father King Charles, will rip off Andrew’s titles.

Christopher Wilson, a royal historian tells Telegraph: "I think to a large extent Charles has adhered to that as a safe policy—the moment you start tearing the family apart, where does it stop?"

“[Andrew] can’t be banned from Church,” says one Palace source. It is believed that his attendance will continue for the long term.

This comes amid comments over the Duke of York’s extravagant lifestyle.

Royal expert Andrew Lownie notes: “It remains a mystery how Prince Andrew has been able to enjoy such an extravagant lifestyle.”

