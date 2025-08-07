Nicki Minaj reacts as new attempt at own Stiletto challenge gets 'explicit'

Nicki Minaj addresses nearly-missed wardrobe mishap trying own viral Stiletto pose

Nicki Minaj says she didn't want to make her recent attempt at her viral Stiletto challenge "explicit."

The rapper has joined her fans in on the fun as her Stiletto pose from the music video of her 2013 song High School recently went viral. Minaj gave it another try in a new post, but a slight wardrobe mishap got in the way.

The Barbie World singer, 42, posted the montage regardless, along with an acknowledgement of the outfit misfire.

"Dear Barbz, about that pose…. Ummm this Chanel dress was just a tad shorter than I thought & the thongs definitely didn’t help," she wrote in the caption. "Didn’t want to make it explicit."

However, the Grammy winner insisted that she nailed the form—feet planted, heels lifted, toes grounded—and promised a re-do with a bit more coverage.

"Both feet on the ground tho. Ten toes. Ima put on a diff outfit that won’t show so much skin & do it again for you guys later. love [you]" she added with a heart and a bow emoji.

The rapper set the post to the tune of the same song the trend originated from.

The pose, now dubbed the "Stiletto Challenge" or "Ten Toes" trend, has taken over TikTok with users worldwide attempting to mimic the high-heeled balancing act Minaj first pulled off poolside over a decade ago.

Some fans gave it their own spin, with one balancing in stilettos atop nail polish bottles, while another on a racing track. However, one Russian influencer reported a leg fracture after attempting the pose atop a stacked tub of baby formula and a saucepan led to a misbalance and a fall.