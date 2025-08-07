 
Rylee Arnold admits she 'would love' to team up with Robert Irwin on 'DWTS'

Rylee Arnold opens up about her desire to dance with Robert Irwin on the upcoming season of 'DWTS'

Areeba Sheikh
August 07, 2025

Rylee Arnold wishes to dance alongside Robert Irwin
Rylee Arnold is hoping to have wildlife star Robert Irwin as her partner in the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

In a talk with Us Weekly to promote her collaboration with Swoon on Wednesday, August 6, the 20-year-old American dancer revealed she has no idea who her partner will be in Dancing with the Stars season 34 but she will "love" if the 21-year-old Australian television presenter and zookeeper teams up with her.

Arnold said, “I would love to have him as a partner. I think that would be so fun.”

She went on to admit to having “no idea what’s going to happen” with the partnerships, but she would prefer to make a pair with someone who has a strong passion for dance.

“I’d honestly be OK with anyone that just wants to be there and wants to just learn and is excited about the whole process,” the dancer noted.

Notably, four celebrities have been confirmed to join the show, including Alix Earle, Whitney Leavitt, Jen Affleck, and Irwin, whose participation news was finalised in April of this year.

Arnold confessed she was “glad” after coming across the news that the Wild Times star has been cast in season 34 and reminisced about watching him on the show when his elder sister, Bindi Irwin, participated in season 21 and won it as well.

“I remember when I was younger, I saw him at a taping when Bindi was on the show, and I was like, ‘He would be awesome on the show when he’s older.’ I think it’s so awesome. I think he’s going to do so great,” she recalled.

“The cast that they have so far is so great. Alix Earle, come on. I’m such a fan of hers, and I have watched her content, so I’m so excited to see her as a dancer. I feel like she’s going to be really good,” Arnold gushed.

It is pertinent to mention that season 34 of Dancing with the Stars will premiere on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, on ABC and Disney+.

