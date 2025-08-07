Dolly Parton helping Kelly Clarkson post Sabrina Carpenter nod: Report

Photo: Dolly Parton extends support to another songbird post Sabrina Carpenter nod?

Dolly Parton reportedly has been lending her heart and wisdom to Kelly Clarkson.

According to RadarOnline.com, the beloved country icon, who memorably teamed up with Kelly Clarkson for a duet of her classic hit “9 to 5,” has been keeping a close eye on the American Idol winner as concerns grow over her well-being.

“Dolly’s been calling and checking in regularly,” an insider revealed and added, “She’s offering support however she can, but what Dolly really wants is for Kelly to come visit. She’s hoping it happens soon — because this can’t go on.”

In addition to this, the source claimed that friends close to Kelly, are reportedly worried she’s stretched too thin.

“Dolly wants to give Kelly some good old-fashioned country comforting,” the source shared.

“Her homemade apple pie, a little space to breathe, and some serious pep talks. She knows better than anyone what the pressure cooker of fame feels like — and she wants Kelly to know she doesn’t have to do it all alone,” they concluded.

But Clarkson isn’t the only one Dolly’s been quietly mentoring. As Life & Style also reports, Parton has extended similar warmth and encouragement to pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter, who recently paid tribute to Madonna in a high-fashion homage that made headlines.

The insider concluded, “Sabrina has already gotten that same support from Dolly Parton, who she’s collaborating with — and from Miley Cyrus, too.”