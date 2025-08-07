 
Geo News

Elizabeth Hurley opens up about ‘great' summer with beau Billy Ray

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus began their passionate romance in earlier this year

August 07, 2025

Elizabeth Hurley just got candid about how she and her love, Billy Ray Cyrus, indulged themselves this summer.

The British actress and the Achy Breaky Heart musician look all cozied up as they posed for the photographers at the premiere of her new competition show, The Inheritance, in London.

As she spoke to Metro.co.uk on the red carpet, Elizabeth revealed the quality time she spent with Billy, meeting his star children, Noah and Miley Cyrus, as well as her 23-year-old son, Damian Hurley.

"We've had most of the summer off. We've seen both his daughters play in London, ironically, which is great, and we spent a lot of time with my son," she shared.

Elizabeth and Billy Ray met on the set of the 2022 movie, Christmas in Paradise, but didn't pursue romance until 2025.

The Bedazzled star gushed that she was "thrilled" to have the country music icon by her side at the premiere.

"I was thrilled that he could come here with me," Elizabeth Hurley told the outlet before concluding the conversation by saying, "But this is actually the first business thing he's come to with me, and it's been great to have him here. Really nice."

