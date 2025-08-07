Clairo, Laufey revere Taylor Swift's musical contributions

Photo: Clairo, Laufey rank Taylor Swift's best 4 musical contributions

Taylor Swift was recently revered for her contributions to the music industry.

While she might be one of the biggest pop superstars on the planet, her best work was ranked during Clairo and Laufey’s joint appearance on the latest episode of Hot Ones Versus.

The two indie-pop darlings faced off with chicken wings and burning questions, trading hot takes and sharing some very candid opinions along the way.

At one point during the appearance, Sofia singer Clairo challenged self-proclaimed “massive Swiftie” Laufey to rank four of Taylor’s albums from best to worst or bite into a fiery wing instead.

Without hesitation, the From the Start hitmaker offered up her honest take, “Fearless is my favorite, Red is my second favorite, 1989 and [then] Lover.”

Clairo chimed in with a nod of agreement, and said, “I’d probably do the same, or I’d put 1989 second.”

When asked to name her favorite Taylor Swift song, Clairo didn’t skip a beat, False God, from Swift’s 2019 Lover album.

“It’s a really sexy Taylor song! I love the saxophone,” she gushed.

The musical lovefest did not stop there. Laufey added that outside the given choices, she’s a huge fan of Taylor’s Folklore and Evermore era.

In conclusion, Clairo agreed, noting, “Honestly, Evermore might be the better album. It’s so underrated.”