Jennifer Lopez faces hilarious encounter at prestige boutique

Jennifer Lopez was refused entry at Chanel!

However, it wasn’t a hate action against the actress but just the hilarious fact that the security guard of the Istinye Park outlet in Istanbul, Turkiye “failed to recognise her.”

The 56-year-old star was denied entry at the luxurious boutique, she went next door and reportedly spent thousands of dollars during a three-hour shopping spree, as per Daily Mail.

As Lopez stood at the shopping center and made her way to enter the guard stopped her and said, “We're full.”

Unfazed and taking the snub rather gracefully, the Get On The Floor hitmaker responded with “Okay, no problem,” and walked into a different store, particularly into Celine and Beymen.

After Chanel realized their mistake, they changed their mind, inviting her back to the store, which Lopez, also known as JLo, declined.

It is pertinent to mention that J-Lo is currently on her Up All Night Live in 2025 tour, where she performed multiple risqué dance moves that went viral on social media.

A music insider reported, “Jennifer is obviously massively successful and talented but it's been hard for her to find a label who she is on the same page with.”

Jennifer Lopez is now an independent artist, who launched her new single, Birthday, through a smaller company after parting ways from her record label, as reported by The Sun.