Spice Girls put aside Oasis feud with reunion at concert

Spice Girls reunite at Oasis live show putting aside old feud

Spice Girls just marked an unexpected reunion at Oasis’ ongoing live concerts.

Mel C and Geri Horner met up at the rockers’ gig at Wembley Stadium nearly three decades after the two bands turned sour against one another.

However, now, the two were spotted in the stands and Sporty Spice paid tribute to Geri on Instagram writing: "Happy Birthday darling @gerihalliwellhorner, our Ginger Spice. Have an amazing day, love you to pieces."

In the carousel of images uploaded, followers can see snaps of Mel, 51, and Geri, 53, from over the years including one featuring Mel and Geri standing together at Wembley Stadium with Mel sporting an Oasis lanyard.

Despite reports of a “feud” between Oasis and the Spice Girls which began back to the 90s, the Mirror reports Mel has previously stated that there is "no beef" between them.

For the unversed, these speculations arose from the BRIT Awards in 1997 when both bands were competing for an award.

Clearly hinting at some beef with the Stop singers, Oasis star, Liam Gallagher said he would not attend the ceremony as he would "smack them" upon encountering them.

After the Spice Girls won the accolade of British Single of the Year, for their debut single Wannabe, over Oasis’ Don't Look Back in Anger, during the acceptance speech, Mel had declared at that time: "I just wanna say, Liam, come and have a go if you think you're hard enough!"