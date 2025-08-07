Tori Spelling reveals horrific dog act at ‘prestigious' hotel

Tori Spelling opens up about how dog chewed ‘severed human toe’

Tori Spelling just made a rather bizarre claim.

The 52-year-old actress recalled being away with her then-husband, Dean McDermott, to have a relaxing time in their room.

They were then horrified to discover that their pet pooch, Musso, had human remains in his mouth and had actually chewed a "severed human toe" while staying at a "prestigious" hotel.

Speaking on her MisSpelling podcast, Tori said: “One time when Dean and I were together, we were in Toronto, and we were filming…[and] we had two days off.”

She continued, “So we're like, ‘Oh, let's go stay at this amazing Victorian hotel or something.’ So we went and stayed at this hotel, and I think it was me and Dean and my dog.”

“And it was like the most prestigious hotel in Toronto and old school and beautiful. And we were like, okay, we've been working hard…[so] we ordered room service and we were gonna watch a movie,” the TV personality added.

“And I'm not even sure how we found it, but we found a toe. Plot twist. Didn't see that one coming, did you?” she stated, revealing the unsettling plot twist.

Tori further recalled, “Musso found something, and we were laying in bed watching a movie, and we just finished dinner and we found something, and he was chewing on something at the end of the bed.”

“And we're like what does he have? And we kinda went back and forth, like, did he get our food? Like, did he find a bone here? Like, what is he chewing on? I grabbed it out of his mouth, and that's when I found it was a severed human big toe and the creepy part is it wasn't that old,” she revealed.

Tori Spelling also clarified that the toe was not "that decayed" and had been "precisely chopped off" saying, “And if I remember correctly, it was definitely, I think, a male big toe, but it was chopped off, and it wasn't decaying. And the nail bed was fine.”