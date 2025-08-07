Blake Lively hits backs at Perez Hilton's scathing comments: Report

Photo: Blake Lively ignites feud with Perez Hilton after social media jibes: Report

Blake Lively reportedly has been taking aim at Perez Hilton without holding back.

As per the newest findings of Us Weekly, the Gossip Girl alum has accused the celebrity blogger of posting more than 500 negative videos about her.

Moreover, she has alleged that he refused to cooperate with a subpoena issued as part of her ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

According to court documents filed on July 29, Perez Hilton sought a protective order against the wife of Ryan Reynolds after being served by her legal team.

As fans will be aware, the actress, who is suing Baldoni for alleged on-set sexual harassment, claimed that Perez Hilton may have worked in coordination with the actor's PR team to spearhead a smear campaign.

In her motion, Lively's legal team argued, “Since August 2024, Mr. Hilton has created more than 500 pieces of video content about Ms. Lively, almost entirely disparaging, and about the same number of posts with sensational headlines.”

The actress also delcared that Perez Hilton referred to her using a slew of derogatory nicknames, including “Blackface Blake,” “Lying Lively,” “Ku Klux Khaleesi,” and “Litigious Lively.”

She also accused the blogger of calling her a “bully” and claiming her legal complaints against Baldoni were “non-existent” and an attempt to “silence” him.