David Beckham, Victoria afraid of losing son Brooklyn to family drama: Source

Syeda Zahra Furqan
August 08, 2025

The Beckham family feud reportedly has been inching toward a resolution finally.

According to latest findings of Star Magazine, the famous couple has been preparing to “extend an olive branch,” especially with talk of babies in the air.

“Brooklyn and Nicola have been openly discussing starting a family,” revealed the tipster and added, “And David and Victoria are pretty panicked about what that could mean for them.”

The source also claimed that With Brooklyn and Nicola now three years into married life, the pressure for a baby is mounting.

“If they don’t fix things soon, they could very well end up cut off from their first grandchild,” the insider warned and remarked, “That’s a terrifying prospect for both of them.”

Nontheless, there’s hope because when Brooklyn posted a rare family moment on his Instagram Story June 10, showing himself, Nicola, and little sister Harper beaming together, David and Victoria saw it as a promising step forward.

“They took it as a positive sign,” shared the source.

Now, the power couple is eager to reunite as “they want a proper heart-to-heart with Brooklyn and Nicola.”

The insider continued, “There’s too much love here to let it go to waste.”

“Victoria, especially, has always dreamed of being a hands-on grandmother,” addressed the insider.

They concluded by mentioning, “Missing out would devastate her. They know time is running out — and they want to be there for this next chapter of their son’s life.”

