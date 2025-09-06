 
Denise Richards to bring in new evidence against Aaron Phypers in court

Denise Richards is reportedly everything she could to make Aaron Phypers. 

As per a new report of Us Weekly, the acting sensation has been planning to use footage from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as part of her fight for a permanent restraining order against estranged husband Aaron Phypers.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, the 54-year-old submitted a list of evidence ahead of her hearing set for Friday, where she will push for a long-term order of protection.

For the unversed, Richards has accused Phypers of being abusive during their marriage. 

However, any such allegations Phypers has adamantly denied and insisted that he “never touched” her.

In her filing, Richards claimed that she intended to introduce both a videotape and transcript from RHOBH season 10 in which Aaron "was going to crush" Denise's "hand." 

The moment originally aired back in 2020 and was later addressed during the season 10 reunion when host Andy Cohen pressed Richards on the alarming remark.

