Prince Harry privately offers condolences after death of Duchess of Kent

Prince Harry reaches out to royal family over Duchess of Kent's death

Prince Harry has quietly extended his condolences to the royal family following the passing of Duchess of Kent, who died at age 92.

Buckingham Palace announced her death on September 5, noting that she passed away peacefully at Kensington Palace the prior evening in the surrounding of her family.

While she had largely stepped back from public appearances in recent years, the Duchess notably attended Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.

Kate Middleton and Prince William also released a personal statement via their social media pages.

"Our thoughts today are with The Duke of Kent and his family, particularly George, Helen and Nicholas," they wrote, referring to the late royal's husband and their three children. "The Duchess worked tirelessly to help others and supported many causes, including through her love of music."

"She will be a much missed member of the family," they concluded the note, which was signed simply, "W & C."

Born Katharine Worsley, she was married to Queen Elizabeth’s cousin Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, in 1961.

After stepping back from her royal duies in 1996, she then opted to teach music at a primary school as simply "Mrs. Kent" and focus on charity work. However, she occasionally joined the royals at events such as Trooping the Colour.

"It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent," the statement about her death said. "Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family."

"The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organizations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people," it continued.

Prince Harry, 40, is expected to travel to the UK in the coming days to attend the WellChild Awards on September 8.

Speculation also surrounds a potential reunion with his father, King Charles III — their first meeting since February 2024.