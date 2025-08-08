Machine Gun Kelly spills how Megan Fox reacted to his ‘Good Dad' praise

Machine Gun Kelly reveals Megan Fox's reaction to being called 'Good Dad' to baby Saga

Machine Gun Kelly revealed ex-fiancée Megan Fox was fuming after the rapper was praised for being called a "good dad" to their baby daughter, Saga.

The Emo Girl rapper recently made an appearance on Today with Jenna and Friends and shared some rare insights into life as a new dad to baby Saga Blade.

For those unversed, MGK and Fox welcomed their first child together on March 27.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, recalled when someone complimented him for being a great dad just for holding his daughter, Saga, which Fox actually did not like and was hitting the roof.

MGK, in fact, gushed over the Jennifer's Body alum for taking her mom-duties seriously and shared that Fox does all the work, he just entertains and prays for their daughter.

"Someone the other day was like, ‘You’re such a good dad!’ Just because I was holding the baby. And she was fuming, like, ‘No, no, no, no.’" Kelly said on the show.

"She’s the one," MGK praised Fox, noting, "I just play the guitar and pray that the baby is happy."

Elsewhere in the interview, MGK shared how he feels about his fatherhood journey, saying, "It’s awesome."

"I want to detract all of the congrats to me and just move it to Megan because she really does all the work. I keep getting called ‘The Music Teacher,'" he added.

It is pertinent to mention that MGK is also the father to 15-year-old daughter, Casie, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon.