Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell secret relationship laid bare

By
Eleen Bukhari
August 08, 2025

Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell are accused of having an intimate relationship.

In a new book based on the life of the Duke of York, it is revealed that Andrew shared closeness with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s partner, Maxwell.

A former policeman, Paul Page, said in 2022 that Palace staff believed the duo has an "intimate relationship".

"From the way she was allowed to enter and exit the palace at will, we suspected that she may have had an intimate relationship with Prince Andrew," he told ITV

"She was allowed to enter and exit the Palace night and day at will," Page claimed.

"Myself and my other colleagues formed the opinion they were in some sort of relationship."

This comes as Prince Andrew has been removed from the list of suspicious people associated with Epstein by the FBI.

