Kate Middleton speaks out on love for children in heartwarming message after London summit

Kate Middleton was not accompanied by her husband, Prince William, to the London summit

Geo News Digital Desk
November 18, 2025

Kensington Palace on Tuesday released a statement after Kate Middleton attended Future Workforce Summit in London, highlighting the importance of the event hosted by The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood.

Sharing photos of the Princess of Wales and other participants on social media, Kate's communications team wrote it was  "An inspiring day at The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood Future Workforce Summit."

The statement said, "This landmark event brought together over 80 of the UK’s most influential business leaders to champion investment in the early years, highlighting how vital social and emotional skills formed in childhood are crucial for the workforce of today and tomorrow."

It added, "Building on the momentum of the Business Taskforce launched in 2023, the summit inspires action to ensure every child has the best start in life - helping to shape a healthier, happier society through love and connection."

According to it's website, "the Royal Foundation is the primary philanthropic and charitable vehicle for The Prince and Princess of Wales, driven by a desire to make a difference."

