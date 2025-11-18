With latest sighting, Andrew spells new problems for King Charles, William

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor continues to be a headache for King Charles and Prince William, suggested a report after the former Duke of York was spotted near his royal residence on Monday.

According to the report, it won't make the monarch happy that his disgraced brother is photographed riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle which is funded by the taxpayer.

Andrew with former wife Sarah Ferguson

However, King Charles feels he has a duty of care to his brother, according to insiders who revealed that the friends and family of the former Duke and Duchess of York are worried about their mental health.

The monarch recently stripped Andrew of his remaining royal titles over his links to late sex offender Jeffery Epstein.

Royal Lodge: File photo

The king's feelings were revealed by insiders who spoke to condition of anonymity to a British news organization, after Andrew was recently spotted riding horses for the first time in seven weeks.

A report published in GB News cited an insider as saying, “I gather Andrew and Fergie are both feeling the strain. Their family and friends are worried about their mental health and the King does feel he has a duty of care to his brother."

The insider said, “He’s been holed up at Royal Lodge for weeks.”

Referring to a report in Daily Mail, the publication wrote, "It is believed he was out riding for around 45 minutes and was hidden in the back seat of a car to sneak out of Royal Lodge."

Prince William and Kate Middleton

The report said that Prince William and Kate Middleton have moved to their new home at Forest Lodge, which is located near Andrew's Royal Lodge.

It said presence of the disgraced royal "riding around happily are sure to irk his new neighbors."

Locals revealed that the former Duke of York used to head out to the royal stables three to four times a week “as regular as clockwork,” before having his titles removed.

Another royal source said: “It’s really not a good look. The King won’t be happy that his brother has been photographed riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle which after all is funded by the taxpayer."



