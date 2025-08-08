Sydney Sweeney earns top spot to become next Bond girl: Source

Photo: Sydney Sweeney branded 'perfect' to play next Bond girl: Source

Sydney Sweeney is reportedly on track to become the newest Bond girl.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the next film chronicling 007’s adventures will be directed by Dune mastermind Denis Villeneuve.

Since Sweeney just happens to be pals with him, he reportedly wants to cast the 27-year-old to follow in the footsteps of other iconic actresses who’ve taken on the role.

These include Ursula Andress, Diana Rigg, Jill St. John, Jane Seymour, Denise Richards, Halle Berry, and Léa Seydoux.

As per the report, Syndey Sweeney has also seemingly received the nod from Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, who holds creative control of the Bond franchise through Amazon MGM Studios.

The Euphoria alum was among the stars invited to his recent wedding to Lauren Sánchez in Venice and reportedly she impressed many men with her siren presence.

“Sydney is the top name on the casting sheet for Bond,” an insider confirmed.

They went on to note that Denis Villeneuve and Sydney have hung out a number of times.

“Denis has admired her stratospheric rise and believes she is hugely talented, as well as having an alluring appeal to younger generations, vital in modernizing the franchise,” the source said.

Last year, the two were even spotted chatting with former Bond girl Ana de Armas at the Toronto Film Festival.

“Plus Sydney has the quality of being athletic and able to perform physical scenes, as well as being feminine and following in the legacy of Bond girls,” the insider concluded.