Prince William sends strong message to Harry ahead of possible reunion

Prince William has apparently sent a strong message to his brother Prince Harry ahead of possible reunion in Britain.

As per media reports, Prince Harry is planning to attend the wedding of his cousin Peter Phillips and his fiancée, Harriet Sperling, where Prince William will also be present.

The SheKnows, citing royal expert Rob Shuter, reported the rift between William and Harry is still ‘active and raw.’

The insider tells the royal expert, “The feud is still active and raw. They made it clear: no photos, no interactions, and absolutely no sitting next to one another.”

The report further claims that Kensington Palace team is pushing for the future king to receive a top-tier place at the ceremony, apparently a strong message to Harry that Prince William will be the decision-maker after King Charles.

The insider says, “They insisted his seat reflect his future role as king. And that means Harry’s position must be visibly beneath his. They don’t even try to hide the hierarchy anymore.”

A family source has also claimed, “They’ll be in the same room—but not in the same frame. No speeches, no toasts, no warm moments. Just frost.”