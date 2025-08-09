 
Geo News

Prince William sends strong message to Harry ahead of possible reunion

Prince William and Harry are expected to reunite at a major family event

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 09, 2025

Prince William sends strong message to Harry ahead of possible reunion

Prince William has apparently sent a strong message to his brother Prince Harry ahead of possible reunion in Britain.

As per media reports, Prince Harry is planning to attend the wedding of his cousin Peter Phillips and his fiancée, Harriet Sperling, where Prince William will also be present.

The SheKnows, citing royal expert Rob Shuter, reported the rift between William and Harry is still ‘active and raw.’

The insider tells the royal expert, “The feud is still active and raw. They made it clear: no photos, no interactions, and absolutely no sitting next to one another.”

The report further claims that Kensington Palace team is pushing for the future king to receive a top-tier place at the ceremony, apparently a strong message to Harry that Prince William will be the decision-maker after King Charles.

The insider says, “They insisted his seat reflect his future role as king. And that means Harry’s position must be visibly beneath his. They don’t even try to hide the hierarchy anymore.”

A family source has also claimed, “They’ll be in the same room—but not in the same frame. No speeches, no toasts, no warm moments. Just frost.”

Princess Eugenie shares touching message for sister Princess Beatrice
Princess Eugenie shares touching message for sister Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice's husband Edo celebrates her 37th birthday
Princess Beatrice's husband Edo celebrates her 37th birthday
Mariah Carey parries questions ahead of concert at King Charles estate
Mariah Carey parries questions ahead of concert at King Charles estate
Sarah Ferguson praises Beatrice's love and understanding amid controversy video
Sarah Ferguson praises Beatrice's love and understanding amid controversy
King Charles monarchy hit by fresh blow
King Charles monarchy hit by fresh blow
Princess Beatrice's birthday highlights tensions within royal family video
Princess Beatrice's birthday highlights tensions within royal family
New update follows Prince Harry in row with Sentebale: ‘It's pitiful'
New update follows Prince Harry in row with Sentebale: ‘It's pitiful'
Prince Harry faces new allegations ahead of UK return video
Prince Harry faces new allegations ahead of UK return