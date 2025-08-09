Buckingham Palace honours Princess Anne amid rift with Prince William

Buckingham Palace has apparently honoured King Charles younger sister Princess Anne amid ongoing frustration with nephew Prince William.

Recently, the Times reported Princess Anne maintains strong relationship with brother King Charles, however, the insider close to her has noted her frustration with Prince William's workload, particularly regarding investitures at Windsor Castle.

The insiders have claimed that the Princess Royal is ‘annoyed’ with Prince William.

Amid this frustration, Buckingham Palace released a new portrait of the Princess Royal in celebration of her upcoming birthday.

Princess Anne turns 75 on August 15, and the early release of the image officially kicks off the festivities.

In the picture, Princess Anne is seen with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, and was taken by Chris Jackson.

The portrait of Princess Anne and Sir Tim was captured before the State Banquet at Windsor Castle in July.

Earlier, back in 2024, Princess Anne topped the list as the British royal family's "hardest-working" member by count of official engagements recorded in the Court Circular for the fourth year running.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Princess Royal attended the official opening day of the 150th Dublin Horse Show at the Royal Dublin Society.