'Outlander' star Jamie Roy says he'll always remember Sam Heughan THIS advice

August 09, 2025

Outlander prequel star Jamie Roy has revealed special advice given by the original Outlander actor Sam Heughan.

Roy, who plays the role of Heughan’s character Jamie Fraser’s father in the prequel, praised the actor’s support.

In an interview with People Magazine, Roy said, “Sam has been nothing but supportive since the very beginning.”

He went on to share Heughan’s advice, “I’ll always remember his advice.”

“[He told] me just to appreciate every moment, even on the tough days, because it goes past so quickly,” Roy revealed.

Speaking about Sam Heughan’s appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Outlander: Blood of My Blood, the actor noted, “It meant a lot to me how much he enjoyed it.”

While Roy was originally up for part in Outlander, he now said, “Looking back, I believe that everything happens for a reason. We have this saying in Scotland: what’s for you won’t go by you. And I really believe that is the case.”

“I’m very glad it happened this way, for the obvious reason that the role of Brian Fraser is significantly bigger than militia man number one

“But also I believe that it serves as an inspiring story to other actors who may feel like they send their additions out into the ether and never hear anything back. Because you never know what is happening behind closed doors,” Jamie Roy added.

It is worth mentioning that the first two episodes of Outlander: Blood of My Blood have been released.

