Sam Worthington shares exciting experience of 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'

Sam Worthington gushes about filming 'Avatar' movie series

Sam Worthington has opened up about his experience of filming Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Speaking to Empire magazine, he began, "I've always found it very easy. I love being back in that Volume. I go onto other (projects), and whether they're big movies or big TV series, nothing compares.”

The Hollywood actor will reprise his role as Jake Sully in the third sequel of the movie alongside Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Oona Chaplin.

"I always say it's the curse that Jim has given me, and it's a beautiful curse, but nothing ever compares to when I film on Avatar. It feels very right and safe like home,” the 49-year-old actor admitted.

Recalling when they filmed the 2007’s original, Worthington continued, "Maybe it takes a while to warm to who Jake is and his spirit, but not much. I think 2017 is when we first started. We did 2 and 3 concurrently. And then I did some on the stage not long ago, sometime this year.”

“When we did the first one, I was 29 and I'd just dive into anything. That's Jake. There's no holding back; he'll do whatever is necessary with no regard for his own safety,” he added.

"I'm a bit older now, so it takes me a while to get that mentality. I love playing the character because of that reason. He's not as cautious or as anxious as I am in real life," Sam Worthington concluded.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is scheduled to be released in cinemas on December 19, 2025.