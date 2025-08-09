Harrison Ford receives praise from co-star Jason Segel

Jason Segel gushes over Harrison Ford

Jason Segel just praised his co-star Harrison Ford’s comedic prowess.

The How I Met Your Mother actor believes that his Shrinking co-star, best known for his roles in action films such as the Indiana Jones and the Star Wars franchises, never had the opportunity to showcase his comedic talent before the Apple TV+ show.

Speaking to Variety recalling an episode of Shrinking in which Ford's character, Paul, arrives at a party high on cannabis sweets.

"I don't think anybody knew that Harrison could do that," he said.

Segel continued, "There was a moment during that episode when he got a giant laugh from the crew, and he walked by me and he whispered in my ear, 'I knew I was f**king funny.'"

"I've never forgotten it, because it affirmed this idea that I had, that we all have these parts of ourselves that we believe are unknown to others, and we want them to be known," Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor shared.

"I feel like, as a performer, (comedy) is this little corner of the room that Harrison hadn't gotten to show yet,” Jason Segel concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Shrinking first aired in 2023 where Harrison Ford plays Paul, a senior therapist battling Parkinson's disease, while Jason Segel portrays Jimmy, a therapist mourning the loss of his wife.