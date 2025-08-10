Prince Harry admitted he was ‘bullied out' by William

Prince Harry admits Prince William’s brutality left Meghan Markle devastated.

The Duke of Sussex, admitted that he experienced a rift with William after he refused to permission for a joint palace statement that could dismiss bullying claims

Harry told in his controversial Netflixdocuseries, Harry & Meghan: "I mean, the saddest part of it was this wedge created between me and my brother so that he's now on the institution's side.

"And I get, part of that I get. I understand right? That's his inheritance, so to some extent it's already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and the continuation of this institution.

"That day, a story came out that part of the reason why Meghan and I were leaving was because William had bullied us out. And once I got in the car after the meeting, I was told about a joint statement that had been put out in my name and my brother's name squashing the story about him bullying us out of the family.

"I couldn't believe it. No one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that. And I rang M and I told her and she burst into floods of tears because within four hours they were happy to lie to protect my brother and yet for three years, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us,” he said.