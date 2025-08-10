Meghan Markle is selling out jams because ‘she is Harry's wife'

Meghan Markle’s latest ‘As Ever’ launch will not do well, says an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is used to selling out her jams and preserves within minutes of their launch, is running her course, says expert Jasmine Carey.

She said: “As a royal expert, I know Meghan brings intrigue, excitement and controversy as an ex-royal, and she has done for some time. It is this which has helped her build her As Ever business, launch a cooking show on Netflix, and even have such a roaring successful social media comeback. With a lot of hard work of course.”

The expert added: “However, I think the hype the duchess has may be coming to its predicted end. By not selling out her latest wine, I really do think it is a sign of things to come.”

“This leads me to think about two things - did the wine originally sell out because it was a must-have? Or was it simply because it was associated with Prince Harry’s wife?” she noted.

“I believe it is mostly the latter. When celebrities release products, many people want to grab their hands on these items to say that they have it. “

The expert continued: “Whether it be a wine, a perfume or a signed book, to say you have a product released by someone who frequents TV screens, magazine spreads or red carpets is impressive. If it were a product released by an ordinary person, the success may not be as high.”