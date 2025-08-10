Princess Beatrice, Eugenie react after new book exposes Andrew's past

Prince Andrew’s daughters keep their distance amid fresh allegations

Prince Andrew’s relationship with his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, is in trouble as new book makes explosive claims about the Duke of York.

The “disgraced” Prince is facing renewed public scrutiny after the new biography by Andrew Lownie made bombshell claims about his life and marriage to Sarah Ferguson.

The book, described by the author as a story of “childhood trauma, infidelity, lust, betrayal, corruption, greed, extravagance, arrogance, entitlement, establishment cover-up and hubris,” has reportedly left his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, “utterly mortified.”

According to the Daily Mail, the intense global attention has taken them by surprise and led them to keep their distance from their father.

An insider shared with the publication that the girls are "keeping a distance" from their father since the excerpts from the book became public.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert Ingrid Seward said Beatrice and Eugenie will be "finding this very difficult – it's a horrid time.”

"I'm not surprised they haven't come out and said anything in his defence,” she added. “For his girls to show their solidarity publicly wouldn't benefit them in any way.”