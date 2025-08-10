 
Geo News

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie react after new book exposes Andrew's past

New biography on Prince Andrew strains his relationship with his daughters, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 10, 2025

Prince Andrew’s daughters keep their distance amid fresh allegations
Prince Andrew’s daughters keep their distance amid fresh allegations

Prince Andrew’s relationship with his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, is in trouble as new book makes explosive claims about the Duke of York.

The “disgraced” Prince is facing renewed public scrutiny after the new biography by Andrew Lownie made bombshell claims about his life and marriage to Sarah Ferguson.

The book, described by the author as a story of “childhood trauma, infidelity, lust, betrayal, corruption, greed, extravagance, arrogance, entitlement, establishment cover-up and hubris,” has reportedly left his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, “utterly mortified.”

According to the Daily Mail, the intense global attention has taken them by surprise and led them to keep their distance from their father.

An insider shared with the publication that the girls are "keeping a distance" from their father since the excerpts from the book became public.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert Ingrid Seward said Beatrice and Eugenie will be "finding this very difficult – it's a horrid time.”

"I'm not surprised they haven't come out and said anything in his defence,” she added. “For his girls to show their solidarity publicly wouldn't benefit them in any way.”

Meghan Markle sends special message to her UK fam
Meghan Markle sends special message to her UK fam
Princess Anne stands with York family amid shocking Prince Andrew claims video
Princess Anne stands with York family amid shocking Prince Andrew claims
Prince Harry warned of 'unwise' move against Sentebale chair
Prince Harry warned of 'unwise' move against Sentebale chair
Prince Harry tipped to ‘reinvent' as victimisation won't work
Prince Harry tipped to ‘reinvent' as victimisation won't work
Prince Andrew reality as Duke is ‘obsessed' with status
Prince Andrew reality as Duke is ‘obsessed' with status
Reason Meghan Markle doesn't sell ‘As Ever' goods in UK
Reason Meghan Markle doesn't sell ‘As Ever' goods in UK
Meghan Markle is selling out jams because ‘she is Harry's wife'
Meghan Markle is selling out jams because ‘she is Harry's wife'
Prince Harry admitted he was ‘bullied out' by William
Prince Harry admitted he was ‘bullied out' by William