Kate Middleton's major role if Prince George becomes king before age 18 explained

King Charles and Prince William will take the reins when it comes to preparing Prince George

August 10, 2025

A royal historian has explained Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s major role if her elder son Prince George becomes king before age 18 in a worst-case scenario.

Royal historian Marlene Koenig was speaking to Us Weekly.

The expert said Kate Middleton’s involvement in George’s preparation to become king will be “different” than husband Prince William’s.

Marlene said, “She will never have a constitutional role, except as regent in a worst-case scenario, if George becomes king before age 18.

“She is there to be the loving, supportive mom in everything George does, because he is her son first and foremost.”

King Charles and heir to throne Prince William will take the reins when it comes to preparing George with “the knowledge and practice of their roles.”

The publication also noted it seems like Prince William and Kate have been preparing George for the throne in other ways in recent years.

The Prince and Princess of Wales dated for nearly 10 years before their engagement was announced, which allowed Kate the time and space to learn about her future life as a member of the royal family, the expert said and explained, “In time, as wife of the heir to the throne and eventually as a Queen consort. She is also the mother of a future king.”

