Linda Hamilton drops bombshell about her unsettling experience on 'Osiris' set

Linda Hamilton claims to be 'an introvert'

Linda Hamilton recently got candid and revealed how she feels about constant praise.

Catching up with PEOPLE magazine after the release of her new sci-fi action movie, Osiris, the 68-year-old American actress reflected on playing many iconic and remarkable characters in her decades-long career in the entertainment world.

Hamilton also told the outlet that continuous praise makes her “uncomfortable” rather than boosting her confidence.

The Tarminator actress shared that when she first made it to the set of Osiris to play Anya, she received a special response from the crew members, as many among them had grown up watching her craft.

She recalled, "[I'm] standing at craft services and somebody goes, 'Oh my God, you're Linda Hamilton. I didn't know you were on this movie. You're a legend. You're an icon.’ These words come out and I'm like, 'No, no, no. I'm just playing one.’”

Despite treasuring kindness, the Resident Alien star confessed the admiration makes her feel “really uncomfortable” since she avoids feeling “different” and is "definitely an introvert."

"I think I have a theory that we all want to stand out or we want to disappear, and I'm more of the 'I want to disappear,'" Hamilton noted.

For the unversed, Osiris, a science fiction action film written and directed by William Kaufman, is about a group of commandos whom an alien race kidnaps while fighting for survival.

It is pertinent to mention the Osiris, which also stars Brianna Hildebrand, LaMonica Garrett, Max Martini, Linds Edwards, and others, was released on Friday, July 25, 2025.