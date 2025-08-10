Kristin Davis recalls HBO mulled axing hit series after S1

Kristin Davis reveals HBO mulled cancelling 'Sex and the City'

Sex and the City, a hit series created by HBO, faced possible cancellation after its first season, according to Kristin Davis, who starred as Charlotte York.



The revelation comes on the actress's recent appearance on Hey Dude... The 90s Called!, which the star shared she, too, recently learned about the discussions of possible cancellation at the time.

"It was kind of, you know, from a production standpoint, like, an unwieldy show," she explained the reasons the studio entertained axing the series.

"We were shooting really fast. We were shooting in so many locations in New York City, which is not easy, as we know. We didn't really have sets."

"That was the great part of it, but I guess they were stressing over there at HBO about it," Kristin shared of the show's filming on the New York City streets.

"We were talking about stuff that you don't normally talk about," she noted. "It wasn't necessarily for men. It was more from the female perspective and the female gaze, but yet also there were a lot of salacious storylines obviously, especially first season."

But Sex and the City became a hit, which ended these talks and led to a six-season run. Similarly, the impact of the show on New York City, particularly on its women was significant as Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Samantha, recently shared.

"About a year into the show airing, I could see evidence of the way it was impacting New York City," the actress said on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

"You'd see groups of women all of a sudden at tables leaning into each other, not leaning in... which, I can't stand that phrase. But, I mean, physically, like, clustered."

Sex and the City also led to a spinoff in And Just Like That, which has three seasons.