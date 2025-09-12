Hoda Kotb opens up about new beginnings in 60s': 'I felt like a kid'

Hoda Kotb reveals how she began new chapter in life in 60s

Hoda Kotb revealed she is stepping into a new chapter of life after leaving Today show.

The TV personality opened up about her "entrepreneurship journey" and new start in her 60s at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit 2025 in New York City on Thursday, September, 10.

“I'm a beginner all over again,” she told Forbes anchor Maggie McGrath. “It is like in, you know, when I started at NBC, I didn't know what I was doing and I felt like a kid. I feel like that all over again.”

The former NBC host, who is currently 61 years old admitted, her "60s" — "are like my 'begin again' era. Like learn new things, era. So I'm a cheerleader by nature. I'm like, ‘You did it. Go girl.’ Like that's what I want to do.”

Though she began her entrepreneurial era newly, Hoda admitted that she has realized a hard truth "in a business you have to have meaningful, important, straightforward conversations that sometimes are painful.”

“You have to be able to tell somebody the truth. And that was one of my big, big lessons because I felt like my role was to lead from the back of the boat and cheer. But now I realize that sometimes you have to have really good, important conversations," Hoda noted.

For the unversed, the former Today host is all set to release her new book Jump and Find Joy: Embracing Change in Every Season of Life on September 23.