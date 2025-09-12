Ana De Armas jealous of Tom Cruise's exes Katie Holmes, Nicole Kidman: Source

Photo: Ana De Armas grows insecure of Nicole Kidman, Katie Holmes: Source

Tom Cruise's past love life is reportedly casting shadow over his rumoured romance with lady love Ana de Armas.

As fans will know, Kidman was married to Cruise from 1990 to 2001, while Holmes, wed the Top Gun star in 2006 before their high-profile divorce in 2012.

According to RadarOnline.com, both of Cruise's past relationships remain the subject of public fascination, and insiders shared that it has beginning to weigh on de Armas.

Reportedly, the Ballerina actress has been grappling with jealousy over Cruise's history with Kidman and Holmes, even as she and the actor appear inseparable.

“Tom is madly in love, but Ana can’t escape the shadow of Nicole and Katie,” one friend of the couple told the outlet.

However, they noted, “Every time their names come up, it eats away at her. She feels compared to them constantly, and it has made her insecure.”

Another insider noted that fans recently caught de Armas liking a post mocking Kidman's appearance.

“She insisted it was accidental, but the timing was telling,” the source claimed.

“The truth is, she has been consumed with jealousy about Nicole – it really rattles her.”

“She wants to focus on the relationship and enjoy being happy, but the non-stop mentions of Nicole and Katie wear her down,” the source added before signing off from the chat.