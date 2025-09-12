Tom Cruise's new girl Ana De Armas reacts to Katie Holmes' unexpected move?

Photo: Tom Cruise, Ana De Armas unsettled by Katie Holmes' last move: Source

Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas reportedly felt creepy after Katie Holmes' latest move.

As fans will recall, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise tied the knot in 2006 before divorcing in 2012. The former couple share daughter Suri, now 19.

Now, with Cruise reportedly dating Ana de Armas, Holmes has unexpectedly found herself back in the spotlight.

According to RadarOnline.com, Holmes “liked” an Instagram post from a news outlet about Cruise and de Armas dining at London's KOL restaurant.

The gesture did not go unnoticed by eagled eyed fans, and this has created new tensions for the couple.

“What unsettled them most was Katie liking a post about Tom and Ana's romance,” a source told the outlet.

“Ana and Tom both found it creepy," the tipster tattled adding, "as if Katie was watching them from the sidelines or stalking their relationship. It set Ana on edge and only fed her jealousy.”

In addition to this, the source pointed out the striking parallels between Cruise's new romance and his past marriage.

Much like Holmes once was, de Armas is said to be swept up in Cruise’s grand gestures and whirlwind lifestyle.

Adding to the drama, another report claimed Cruise himself is furious about Holmes' recent activity.

“Tom and Katie haven't been in contact for years, so he was shocked to find out she was engaging with posts about him and basically stalking his new romance. He sees it as desperate and unsettling,” the insider revealed.

“He's been very clear that he doesn't want her involved in his life at all, and is prepared to send her that message through their people,” the source added in conclusion.