Callum Turner drops heartfelt vow about future with Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa's fiance Callum Turner reveals simple marriage wish

Dua Lipa's fiance Callum Turner has only one expectation from the singer.

In a recent chat with Etalk, the 35-year-old British actor opened up about his future plans with the Levitating hitmaker.

When the interviewer asked Callum what he what he really wants in a marriage, the actor simply replied that he hopes for a "forever" bond.

"Just be together, forever," Callum replied.

In response the interviewer said, "That’s all you need to know," to which the Masters of the Air actor agreed, saying, "That’s right."

For the unversed, Dua and Callum first sparked romance rumors back in January, 2024. After the songstress was spotted wearing a diamond ring in December 2024, the couple were speculated to be engaged.

Later in June, 2025 Dua and Callum made their engagement public in an interview with British Vogue.

“Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting," She told the publisher at the time. "This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling."

In August, the Dua gushed about her love life with Callum in a Harper's BAZAAR cover story.

“I’ve spent a lot of time being guarded or protecting my heart, and so I’m letting go of that feeling and just being like, ‘Okay, if I’m supposed to get hurt, then this is what’s going to happen.’ I have to just allow love.”