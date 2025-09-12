Here's what Julia Fox says about Kanye West relationship

Photo: Julia Fox called 'men obstacle' while addressing Kanye West relationship

Kanye West's relationship with Julia Fox reportedly left a sour taste in her mouth.

As fans will be aware, the actress has recently embraced her new identity of being "pansexual."

However, there was once a time when Julia used to date none other than the controversial rapper, Kanye West, who is also Kim Kardashian’s former husband and the father of her four kids.

In a 2024 interview with Stellar Magazine, Julia Fox revealed that she was harmed emotionally while dating Kanye West,

Recalling the time when she dated the controversial rapper for a brief period of six weeks, Fox disclosed that she was left brutally “scarred” afterwards.

Julia reflected. “What I find happens so often in public relationships, at least what happened to me, and maybe I'm just scarred from it, is that you become known as that person's girlfriend.”

Then, she asserted that she never wanted to be known as someone’s girlfriend because she had an identity of her own.

The 35-year-old boldly declared at the time, “And I just don't want to uphold that. I want to be able to make it on my own.”

She continued, “I don't want anyone to be able to attribute my success to a man in my life.”

Julia concluded, “If anything, men are an obstacle I have to get through,” before noting, “It has never helped me.”