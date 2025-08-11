MGK sets record straight on Sydney Sweeney dating rumors

MGK reacts to Sydney Sweeney dating rumor

Machine Gun Kelly finally broke the silence on his rumored romance with Sydney Sweeney.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the 35-year-old singer dismissed the rumors that he and Sydney are dating.

When asked if he and the Euphoria star were "more than just friends," MGK looked straight into the camera and replied, "Kyle P, shut up, dude."

Rumors of MGK and Sydney's first sparked in May when photos of the pair hugging during the opening of a Las Vegas club went viral on social media.

It is pertinent to mention that both stars are currently single.

MGK called it quits with Megan Fox in December 2024. The Transformers actress was pregnant with the musician's child when they decided to separate ways.

Megan gave birth to her and MGK's first child, a baby girl, on March 27, 2025.

Sydney called off her engagement to the film producer, Jonathan Davino, in May.

For those unversed, the 27-year-old actress appeared on MGK's 2021 directorial debut Downfalls High.