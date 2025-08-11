Prince Harry breaks silence over African charity future amid rival charity reports

Prince Harry reveals future of African charity work amid rival charity formation claims

Prince Harry has to assess his options to continue helping children and young adults in Lesotho and Botswana following his resignation from his charity Sentebale.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, resigned as Sentebale’s patron in March after a fallout with the chairwoman Dr. Sophie Chandauka. Alongside Harry, co-founder Prince Seeiso and trustees of the charity also resigned.

Now, a spokesperson for Harry has revealed what the Prince is doing about the matter.

Ina statement to People, they said, "The Duke remains absolutely committed to continuing the work he started, supporting the children and young people of Lesotho and Botswana, nearly 20 years ago."

The spokesperson debunked the recent report which claimed that Harry is planning to establish a new rival charity.

"All options remain on the table; whether that be starting a new charity or working to support pre-existing charities operating in the same sector in the region," the spokesperson said, noting that no decision has been made in that regard as of yet.

Back in March, Chandauka accused Prince Harry of "harassment and bullying at scale," and claimed, "The number-one risk for this organisation was the toxicity of its lead patron's brand."

The Charity Commission for England and Wales then launched an investigation into the public fallout and revealed its findings on August 6.

The Comission denied that there was any "widespread or systemic bullying, harassment, misogyny, or misogynoir" in the charity as Chandauka had claimed.

However, the commission criticized all parties "for allowing to play out publicly" and noted that the public fallout has "severely impacted the charity’s reputation and risked undermining public trust in charities more generally."

Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso founded Sentebale in 2006 in memories of their mothers, Princess Diana and Queen Mamohato.