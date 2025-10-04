Donald Trump, his pal Jeffrey Epstein saw Princess Diana 'as a conquest'

Donald Trump, his friend Jeffrey Epstein fought over Princess Diana

It is being reported that United States President Donald Trump and his trusted old friend Jeffrey Epstein once competed with each other to win Princess Daina’s love.

A source close to the late Princess of Wales told Radar Online that both Trump and Epstein considered her a trophy to increase their power.

The insider revealed, "Both men were circling around her like sharks. They saw her as a conquest, not a person. Diana, of course, had no interest in either of them."

Notably, the source, which has the support of Trump’s biographer Michael Wolff, stated that they would openly converse about the newly divorced princess and their efforts were completely centered around boosting their social status.

"They had a contest, Trump and Epstein. It was about who would be the first to sleep with Princess Diana. For both of them, she represented the pinnacle of social climbing. It wasn't romance – it was about status,” Wolff stated.

On The Howard Stern Show in 1997 before Diana’s death on August 31 the same year, Trump had publicly talked about Diana and declared that he “could have” slept with her.

It is pertinent to mention that the Princess of Wales tied the knot with Prince Charles III, now King Charles, in 1981, but the royal couple separated in 1992 and their divorce was finalized on August 28, 1996.