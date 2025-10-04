Princess Anne sends strong message to Prince Harry amid reconciliation efforts

Princess Anne has apparently sent a clear and strong message to her nephew Prince Harry, who is desperate to reconcile with the royal family.

According to a report by the Radar Online, the royal sources have claimed Princess Anne feels it is not her role despite earning a reputation as the royal family's hardest-working member.

The source claims there is "no way" that will extend to helping the duke heal his rift with King Charles and the Firm.

The insider said, "Anne isn't inclined to get involved in Harry's issues. She feels it's not her role – he decided to step away from royal duties, and with that choice, she believes, he also gave up the backing that comes with the family."

Another spy said, "Had Harry sought guidance on life as the second-born, Anne would have been the ideal person to turn to. But since he's made plain he doesn't wish to embrace that role, she considers the issue finished."

A source close to the family said Princess Anne has always been about keeping her head down and “focusing on her duties."

The Princess Royal does not view it as her responsibility to “sort out other people's messes – particularly when those difficulties stem from their own decisions."