Prince William reveals his, Kate Middleton major strategy for their children

Kate Middleton and King Charles were diagnosed with cancer last year

October 04, 2025

Prince William has revealed his and wife Kate Middleton’s major strategy for their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis protection.

The Prince of Wales disclosed his strategy in a rare interview with Hollywood star Eugene Levy.

The AFP reported the future King said part of his and Kate Middleton’s strategy for protecting their children included a phone ban.

The family "sit and chat, it´s really important. None of our children have any phones, which we´re very strict about".

Asked whether he finds Windsor´s past overwhelming, William responds: "History can be a real weight and an anchor around you" but it is "important to live for the here and now".

Family matters are another question, the Prince says, adding that 2024 was the "hardest year" of his life.

Both his wife Kate and father King Charles III were diagnosed with cancer last year.

"Life is said to test us as well and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are."

He also shared major health update on Kate Middleton, saying she is making a gradual return to public life after announcing she is in remission. Charles is still undergoing treatment.

"When it´s to do with family and things like that, then that´s where I start getting a bit overwhelmed -- as I think most people would," William said.

"Because it´s more personal, it´s more about feeling, it´s more about upsetting the rhythm," he said, adding he was "so proud" of how his wife and father had handled their illnesses.

"My children have managed brilliantly as well."

