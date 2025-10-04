King Charles angling to mend relationship with Prince Harry 'before it is too late'

King Charles is said to be angling to mend his relationship with estranged son Prince Harry ‘before it is too late’.

The Radar Online, citing royal insiders, has reported this days after King Charles and Prince Harry’s meeting in London.

Harry had tea with King Charles at their first meeting in 20 months, in what may prove a first step toward ending a much-publicised rift between father and son last month.

Harry last saw his father in February 2024, shortly after it was announced that the king was undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

According to Reuters, Palace confirmed that Charles, 76, had a private tea at Clarence House in London with Harry.

The insider claims, "Harry had characterized his father as cold when he was growing up, and now that Charles is facing his own mortality, he's likely looking back and seeing he could have handled some things differently.

"The king knows history can't be rewritten, but he's angling to mend his relationship with Harry before it is too late.”

However, the royal source said, "But some are asking if by welcoming his second-born back into the fold, he's chasing away his wife – who doesn't seem to be as willing to forgive her step-son for all he's said about her and her husband."